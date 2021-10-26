Brazil registers second lowest daily number of deaths by Covid-19 of the year

Brazil registered 160 deaths and 5,797 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of victims this Monday (25) is the second lowest this year, and on October 17, the country recorded 130 deaths from the disease. Regarding the number of infections, the records of this Monday are also only behind the 17th of this month, when 5,738 cases were counted.

The moving averages of deaths and infections were 334 and 11,950, respectively. Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 605,804 deaths and 21,735,560 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Covid-19 vaccines are not related to HIV and AIDS

A recent false news, which has been circulating on the internet, associates immunization against Covid-19 with the development of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, the technical name of AIDS. Specialists consulted by CNN reinforce that the statement is false and that there is no scientific evidence in the relationship between vaccines and AIDS. Read more.

long covid

Patients with Post-Covid syndrome (also known as “Long Covid”) may have symptoms for at least 12 months after the initial Covid-19 infection, significantly and negatively impacting their cognition, work ability, participation in physical activities, interaction with other people, and their quality of life, according to a study by the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in the United States. Read more.

Social isolation

The percentage of cities with social isolation measures and non-essential services closed has been falling each week, according to the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). In more than half of Brazilian cities (57.4%), there is no longer this type of restriction. Read more.

Post-pandemic inequalities

The coordinator of LabCidade at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism, Raquel Rolnik, says that the full recovery of urban centers in the post-pandemic will depend on a discussion that encompasses the different conditions experienced in cities. Read more.