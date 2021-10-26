Brazilian aeronauts approve start of procedures for strike movement

Illustrative image: nickyhardinguk / Pixabay





The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) informs that, in a vote held online this Monday, October 25, the aeronauts associated with the SNA of regular aviation companies decided to approve the start of procedures for the establishment of strike action, if the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) of the category is not formalized until November 20, 2021.

There were 95.53% of votes in favour, 3.22% of votes against and 1.25% of abstentions. 6,178 voters participated in the deliberation.

At the meeting held on the 20th, the SNEA (National Union of Airline Companies) denied the possibility of ultraactivity of the current CCT, that is, it did not guarantee the maintenance of the current clauses of the convention in case a new agreement is not closed by the date -base of the category, on December 1st.

“We emphasize that the eventual end of the collective instrument’s validity entails the immediate elimination of several social and economic rights, in addition to the end of essential operational rules that are exclusively provided for in this document, with a negative impact, even for the companies themselves.

“Given the serious risks involved for flight safety with the possibility of a sudden fall in the rules that govern the profession, the category expressed its indignation with the expressive vote in favor of the possibility of a strike movement”, describes the Union in a statement.





The SNA also remembers that the category comes from a period in which it was forced to sign collective agreements to suspend contracts, unpaid leaves and reduce working hours and wages.

The list of claims for the renewal of the CCT of aeronauts has as its sole claim the correction of inflationary losses in wages for two years (24 months), that is, readjustment by the INPC from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021 .

In the other clauses, the request is precisely the renewal in full of the current text, ensuring the maintenance of a minimum regulation for the exercise of the profession without risk to safety.

A new meeting with the companies is scheduled for next Thursday (28). For more information, see the SNA website by clicking here.

In the following video, you can follow the live of last Wednesday, October 20th, in which the SNA provided clarification on the matter:

Information from the National Aeronauts Union