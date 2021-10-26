Brazilian who led research on Covid dies victim of the disease

Brazilian scientist Luiz Ricardo Goulart Filho, 59, who coordinated research related to the coronavirus, including a promising test to detect the virus through saliva, died last Sunday (24/10) as a result of Covid-19. When lamenting the death of the scientist, who was part of its research network on the virus, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI) and the incumbent, Marcos Pontes, omitted the cause of death.

The MCTI issued an official note early this Monday afternoon (25/10) expressing “regret” and informing where the wake and burial will be, in addition to dedicating a few paragraphs to the researcher’s long curriculum. landmarks bridges used twitter to lament the “huge loss for Brazilian science”, but also chose not to mention the cause of death.

Luiz Ricardo Goulart Filho was a professor and researcher at the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU), who mentioned the cause of death and the scientist’s struggle over four months of hospitalization right at the beginning of the text of his note of regret. The Minas Gerais State Research Support Foundation (Fapemig) also confirmed Covid-19 as the cause of Goulart Filho’s death, in a statement released on Monday.

The scientist had a degree in biological sciences from the Faculdade Educacional de Machado, and in agronomy from the Federal University of Lavras, and also had a master’s degree in genetics and a doctorate in molecular genetics from Purdue University, USA, post-doctorate in medical molecular pathology from Virginia Commonwealth University (1999) and post-doctorate in medical microbiology and immunology from the University of California, Davis (2010), where he was also a visiting professor (2010-2012).

According to the UFU, Goulart led the development of the first reagent-free biophotonic sensor for the diagnosis of Covid-19 applied worldwide and the liquid biopsy for examination of the prostate using the patient’s blood. His name appears among the scientists of the entity with the highest number of patents applied for: 69 records.

The wake takes place this Monday (25/10), from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Funerária Paz Universal, at Rua Curitiba, 575, Bairro Brasil, in Uberlândia (MG).