Breast cancer: study proposes screening according to individual risk – 10/25/2021

A vast international study, which will be carried out over several years, proposes to individualize the detection of breast cancer according to the risk of each person.

The study, called MyPeBS (“My personal breast screening”, “My personalized breast screening” in free translation) and started in 2019 in Belgium, Spain, France, Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom, aims to assess the interest of screening differentiated according to the situation of each woman.

“We want there to be a reasonable use of mammograms: that they are used more when it is necessary and less when it is not”, summarizes radiologist Corinne Balleyguier, in charge of the French part of the study, to AFP.

Currently, the same procedure is used in breast screening programs for all women within the age group at risk, which, according to the countries, is usually between 50 and 74 years old.

“But we know the risk is not the same for everyone,” recalls Balleyguier.

In fact, there are already different protocols in countries like France for women who have a hereditary predisposition to suffer from this type of cancer, although they are a minority.

The women who participate in MyPeBS are divided into two groups: one that will follow the usual screening program for the country in question and the other an individualized program.

For this second group, several risk factors will be considered: breast density (denser ones have more risks), family history, previous biopsies and, based on the saliva test, the presence of non-hereditary genetic markers.

Afterwards, they will be classified into four categories, in which they will perform exams with time variations: mammograms every four years for those with less risk; mammograms every two years for those at medium risk; and one per year for high-risk ones, plus an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) detection if the risk is too high.

The results of this differentiated strategy may have very important public health considerations.

Mass detection is criticized as it does not differentiate between patients, which makes treatments generally useless.

However, the MyPeBS study only managed to gather fewer than 20,000 patients out of the 85,000 needed.

“It’s a very complicated organization to manage, it’s much more complicated to include (patients) than it sounds,” says Balleyguier.

The covid-19 pandemic slowed down the development of the study. Because of this, the conclusions will only be ready after 2026. Interested patients have until 2023 to volunteer.

To apply, women between 40 and 70 years old need to access the website https://www.mypebs.eu/es/participe-en-el-estudio-mypebs/

