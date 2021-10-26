Brendan Fraser is cast as villain

The actor Brendan Fraser, known for feature lengths as The Mummy and Journey to the center of the Earth, is confirmed in the movie of batgirl. According to the deadline, sources have not yet confirmed the character of the actor, but Fraser must play the villain in production, possibly Firefly, or Vagalume.

In the comics, the character is called Garfield Lynn, and is an expert in pyrotechnics who becomes an arsonist sociopath.

After starring in several 90s blockbusters and stepping out of the spotlight – revealing in 2018 he was a victim of sexual harassment – Fraser has had a recent resurgence in the industry. The actor was in the cast of the last movie of Steven Soderbergh, Not a False Step, and was cast in Killers of the Flower Moon, next movie in Martin Scorsese. Fraser is also confirmed to star in The Whale, new movie of Darren Aronofsky.

Batgirl will be directed by the duo Adil El Arbi and bilall fallah (Bad Boys Forever and Ms. Marvel), and will have a script of Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harlequin and Its Fantabulous Emancipation). The release date has not yet been set, but we know the film is expected to make it straight to the HBO Max catalogue.

The film will feature the version of Batgirl whose secret identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon. In the comics, she uses the code name Batgirl until she becomes paralyzed in a Joker attack, after which she assumes the identity of tech expert Oracle, helping Batman in his investigations.

Barbara Gordon has already been played in live-action by Yvonne Craig (in the classic series of batman, in the 1960s) and Dina Meyer (as Oracle, in the series Birds of prey, from the 2000s). Already in the 3rd season of Titans, she is lived by Savannah Welch.