Bulletin points out four deaths by Covid in Uberlândia in the last 24 hours

Uberlândia recorded four deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department this Monday (25). Also according to the report, 29 new cases of the disease were also verified. With these numbers, the city has 3,157 deaths due to the coronavirus and 127,592 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The victims of this Monday were three male patients, 59, 67 and 70 years old, and a female patient, 73 years old, who were admitted to hospitals in the city for treatment of the coronavirus.

Also according to the report, the occupancy rate of ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) for Covid in the municipal health network showed another reduction and was 30% this second (25). And the percentage of general occupation of ICU beds in the municipal network is 51%.

Also according to data from the bulletin, the number of patients with Covid hospitalized in the city’s public and private health networks also decreased again and was below 70. The networks currently have 68 hospitalized patients in total. Of these, 35 patients are being treated in ICUs and another 33 in wards.

The report also points to 15 new suspected cases registered in the last 24 hours and a total of 122,587 recovered patients and 389,129 cases discarded since the first day of the pandemic.