Cable theft causes slowdown on Line 3-Red of the Metro (SP) – News

A theft of 30 meters of cables from the electrical supply system in the region of the Tatuapé station, of the Metro Line 3-Red, caused the trains to slow down this Tuesday morning (26).

Under the transport system, the maintenance team works to replace the cabling, which will normalize the speed. Passengers are being warned by the sound system at stations and trains.

Passengers report long queue to access Line 3-Red. Images from the Vila Carrão station sent by viewers show the difficulty of boarding this morning.

Line 3-Red is operating with reduced speed and longer downtime due to the theft of 30m of cables from the system that feeds the trains’ energy. Maintenance is working to reset the cabling. We are sorry for the inconvenience of our passengers’ journey. — São Paulo Subway (@metrosp_oficial) October 26, 2021

Due to the failure of track equipment in the region of the Bresser-Mooca station, in both directions, of Line 3-Red, trains are running at reduced speed from 5 am. Line 1-Blue also operates slowly, to balance the exchange of passengers between the lines.

Integrations with Companhia Paulistra de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) at Corinthians-Itaquera and Tatuapé stations, also on Line 3-Red, were opened earlier at the request of the Metrô to give users an option.

Maintenance teams are working on site and passengers are being warned by the sound system of stations and trains. A theft report will be registered by Metrô, but there is still no information on which police station will receive the case. Metro Lines 2-Green, 15-Silver, 4-Yellow and 5-Lilac operate normally.