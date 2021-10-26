Caetano joins TikTok in new VIDEO of Porta dos Fundos

Caetano Veloso and Paula Lavigne starred in the new sketch by the comedian group Porta dos Fundos.

The two acted opposite actors João Vicente and Gregorio Duvivier.

In the video, João and Gregorio represent the owners of the record company that will release the singer’s new album, ‘Meu Coco’.

Their task is to adapt the album to new trends, such as the TikTok app.

See below:

In an interview with O Globo newspaper about his new album, ‘Meu Coco’, Caetano Veloso criticized the Bolsonaro government.

He talked about some snippets of songs on the record with hints to the president.

“In the song ‘I won’t let you,’ I say: ‘I won’t let it because I know how to sing and I know of some who know more, much more,’” he said.

“In other words, the strength of Brazilian popular song, of what is beautiful about Brazil, overlaps and will overlap with the horrors we have been going through. I would never say that it is dedicated to him (Bolsonaro). But that is being said to people like him, to him, to the kind of power he represents, yes”, added the musician.

