Caixa pays 7th installment today for new groups; see calendar

by

Caixa Econômica Federal is already making payments for the seventh and last installment of emergency assistance. This Tuesday (10/26), deposits will be made to those who are not part of Bolsa Família and were born in the month of June. Values ​​vary between R$150 and R$375.

Remembering that for the general public, the amounts of emergency aid can be moved through the Caixa Tem app before the dates for release of withdrawals. On the platform, you can make transfers, Pix, online purchases, bill payments and card machines.

The 7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família also started to be paid, but the calendar has a different logic. Those enrolled in this program, in turn, always receive payments in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS.

This Tuesday (10/26), the 7th installment will also be paid to Bolsa Família applicants with NIS final 7. It is noteworthy that the government confirmed the termination of the emergency aid program. President Jair Bolsonaro said that there is no possibility of approving new installments, especially due to the budget that is “at the limit of the limit”.

The goal is to launch Auxílio Brasil, which will take the place of Bolsa Família and aims to serve around 18 million Brazilians. According to Bolsonaro, the installments will be BRL 400 until at least the end of 2022. However, not everyone who receives emergency aid will be entitled to Brazil Aid. This is because the basic requirement is to be linked and with updated data in CadÚnico.

7th installment of emergency aid: general public

The general public of the benefit is made up of members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December of last year.

Check out the full calendar of the 7th installment for those who are not part of the Bolsa Família program:

Birthday monthdeposit datewithdrawal date
January10/2011/1
February10/2111/3
March10/2211/04
April10/2311/5
May10/2311/09
June10/2611/10
July10/2711/11
August10/2811/12
September10/2911/16
October10/3011/17
November10/3011/18
December10/3111/19

Calendar of the 7th installment of the Bolsa Família aid

Payment dates for Bolsa Família beneficiaries follow the final digit of the NIS. This Tuesday (10/26), the 7th installment will be paid to subscribers with final NIS 7. Check out the calendar with the dates:

NIS final numberPayment dates
NIS 1October 18, 2021
NIS 2October 19, 2021
NIS 3October 20, 2021
NIS 4October 21, 2021
NIS 5October 22, 2021
NIS 6October 25, 2021
NIS 7October 26, 2021
NIS 8October 27, 2021
NIS 9October 28, 2021
NIS 0October 29, 2021