Cake made 79 years ago “survives” World War II and is found intact; look!

Have you ever stopped to think about how long a cake can stay intact? Probably not, as it’s not a thought that occurs in our everyday lives, but we still have a possible answer for it. In the town of Lübeck, in a winery, a cake was found that appears to have been made for a full-service breakfast next door no less than 79 years ago. You can see that the dessert is an almond and hazelnut cake, decorated with frosting.

But the cake was not simply abandoned there. On March 28, 1942, in the midst of World War II, the British Royal Air Force attacked the city, being the first major air attack that took place in a German city. The three main churches in Lübeck were hit by around 400 tonnes of bombs, resulting in 25,000 people being left homeless and a firestorm, which ended up destroying the historic centre.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Lisa Renn, the site’s excavation manager, said the cake is “heavily charred” and blackened with soot on the outside. “The heat has shrunk it to just a third of its original height,” he explains. The house where the cake was housed belonged to a local merchant named Johann Wärme, and the kitchen was in the basement. Thus, after the house was destroyed by the bombs, the cake was protected by layers of rubble that formed on top of it. According to the team responsible for the excavation, the site produced breakfast and decorated cakes for celebrations. Before the attack, the family porcelain had been put on the table, and the musical entertainment that would take place was also preserved. Several gramophone records were found, including Beethoven symphonies.

Lübeck was founded in 1143 and is known as a treasure trove of archaeological discoveries, being the largest UNESCO World Heritage Site in Germany thanks to its very well preserved medieval center. The entire basement of the city is made of clay, showing a huge preservation of organic material. “You dig about seven meters and you are at 1100. We have each of the details of mercantile and urban activity over eight or nine centuries”, says Dirk Rieger, one of those responsible for the excavation.

This is not the first almost intact ancient cake found in the world. In 2017, researchers found a fruitcake, still wrapped in the accompanying paper, which was made over 100 years ago in Cape Adare, Antarctica.

Source: IFL Science