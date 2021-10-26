Camila Pitanga introduces her new boyfriend to the family | want

Reproduction/Instagram Camila Pitanga introduces Patrick Pessoa to the family

Camila Pitanga was very excited to introduce her new boyfriend, writer Patrick Pessoa, to her father, Antonio Pitanga, and her stepmother, Benedita da Silva, in a meeting this Sunday (24). There were also other family members at the family meeting, such as actor Rocco Pitanga and the actress’ daughter, Antonia, the result of her marriage to Cláudio Amaral Peixoto.

“Little domino game”, captioned the image in which it appears during the game.

This is Camila’s first relationship since she ended her relationship with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, in December 2020. The two stayed together for almost two years and spent most of the quarantine in São Paulo, where Bia lives, and the actress returned to Rio de Janeiro.

Patrick holds a PhD in Philosophy from UFRJ, specializing in philosophy of art abroad and was born in Rio de Janeiro. He teaches at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), and is a film and theater critic.

Recently, Camila posted a video of her beloved and asked Instagram followers for help to buy in advance a copy of the book “Dramaturgias da Crítica”, with the right to a dedication from Patrick, to enable the release of the work.

“Whoever wants it too, I’ll leave here the link to the collective funding that will make the launch of this book possible, which retrieves essays on 77 plays, originally published in O Globo between 2018 and 2020. An exquisite work that is worth having” , he wrote.

Reproduction/Instagram Camila Pitanga and Patrick Pessoa