Camila Pitanga shows off her new boyfriend to the family and shares it on the web

Camila Pitanga, actress, used the social network to show a photo in which she appears at a family get-together with her new boyfriend, Patrick Person, Philosophy teacher.

In the record, both appear with their hands clasped beside the actress’s father, Antonio Pitanga, and the federal deputy Benedita da Silva.

The actress, who is currently on the air in the rerun of the soap opera Tropical paradise, ended the relationship with the architect Beatriz Coelho at the end of last year. When the actress announced her romance with Beatriz it was a shock to the actress’ followers who had no idea about her sexual orientation.

Camila Pitanga has been having a lot of fun with the rerun of the soap opera Tropical paradise, at VIVA, and fondly remembers his character Bebel, who shone alongside the actor Wagner Moura.

confirmed bisexuality

In early October, as soon as he took over the romance with Patrick Person, the global actress used Twitter to defend her bisexuality, which was questioned by some netizens.

“Guys, the letter B of the acronym is not Beyoncé, okay?”, joked at the time in the post.

Guys, the letter B of the acronym is not Beyonce, right?! Love and be happy. I am! 💛 — Camila Pitanga (@CamilaPitanga) October 6, 2021

