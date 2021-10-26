Can those who are not on Bolsa Família receive Brazil Aid of R$400?

The proximity of the last emergency aid deposits encourages agility in the procedures of the Brazil Aid. However, many Brazilians currently covered by the emergency benefit and the family allowance, are worried about their financial future.

That’s because, the Brazil Aid will give preference to those who are already included in the family allowance, as long as they continue to respect the program’s eligibility criteria.

This means that, automatically, around 22 million Brazilians who currently receive emergency aid will be left without protection from November 1st onwards.

Although the Federal Government has made it clear that the gateway to the Brazil Aid Whether through enrollment in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), there is no certainty that new citizens will be included, at least not in the same range of emergency aid that served 35 million people in this last round.

This is because the technical teams of the Ministries of Economy and Citizenship have already informed that the number of beneficiaries will be increased by almost three million.

That is, the current 14.6 million served by the family allowance with guaranteed place in Bolsa Família, will be raised to 17 million. However, there is still no information on whether this expansion will take place as of November this year, when the payment of the first installment of the Brazil Aid, or whether the inclusion of new beneficiaries will only take place from January 2022 onwards.

In general, the Brazil Aid will make an adjustment in the margin of 20% of the value of the current Bolsa Família, reaching R$ 400 monthly. However, this will still not be the amount paid in November and December 2021.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in the last two months of this year, there will be a kind of transitional aid, which will be paid in full to all beneficiaries supported by emergency aid today.

But to meet such demand, it will be necessary to offer an average of R$ 230, extending the start of deposits from R$ 400 to January 2022. But to avoid the transitory benefit of the Brazil Aid need to be regulated by a new project, the Federal Government tries to include it in the PEC of the precatório, although this measure has not yet been officially announced.

