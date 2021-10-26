Canary Islands volcano summit collapses and lava flows increase

The summit of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the island of La Palma, Spain, partially collapsed this morning, increasing the source of lava flow, amid the height of activity since the eruption, which began on September 19th. The information was confirmed by the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries (Involcan).

“We are at the moment of greatest activity,” said David Calvo, a spokesman for the agency, to Efe.

According to the Involcan representative, the volcano has already emitted 50,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide and has been pouring more lava since the weekend, when two cracks were opened in the side of the ridge, thus creating a new mouth.

Calvo explained that the sources lead the magma flows southwards, to pass through areas they had not yet reached, such as the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane.

Some lava rivers, according to the Involcan spokesperson, have delimited a perimeter of up to three kilometers.

At 9:25 am canaria partial collapse of the cone exposing a large lava fountain / at 9:25 canarian time a partial collapse of the cone exposes a giant lava fountain pic.twitter.com/8nLBRC8GZT — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 25, 2021

If there is a new mouth open on the flank of the volcan. Video recorded at 14.45 (Canarian time) / A new vent has opened in the volcano’s flank. Video registered at 2.45 pm (Canarian hour) pic.twitter.com/zeqy92KW0p — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 25, 2021

According to the National Geographic Institute of Spain. today, only until 3 am (GMT), 84 earthquakes were recorded in La Palma, resulting from the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

According to the agency, three of them surpassed the magnitude of 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale.

None, however, surpassed the 4.9 degrees, which happened on Saturday (23), in the locality of Villa de Mazo, 38 kilometers deep.