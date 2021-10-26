Carille opts for three defenders and insists on a “lighter” midfield at Santos

Coach Fábio Carille should play Santos with three defenders and a “light” midfield to face Fluminense this Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, in a duel postponed for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The casting of the last second, at CT Rei Pelé, had João Paulo in goal, the trio of defense with Robson, Emiliano Velázquez and Danilo Boza, Madson and Marcos Guilherme in the wings, midfield with Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Diego Tardelli and attack with Lucas Braga and Marinho.

In the 2-0 defeat by América-MG, Carille decided for only two defenders – Danilo Boza and Emiliano Velázquez. Now, without Camacho suspended, the sketch had three defenders and Zanocelo as the first midfielder.

Camacho felt a muscle problem in the final minutes of the first half on Saturday and was replaced by Jean Mota. Jean, within seconds, committed a penalty and was sent off. He would enter Carlos Sánchez’s vacancy at halftime.

At the press conference, Carille explained that he chose Jean Mota because of the need to attack more retreating América-MG. And the expectation is the same for the duel with Fluminense. Vinicius Balieiro, more defensive option and defensive midfielder, should be on the bench.

Santos is 17th in the Brasileirão, with 29 points, and could leave the relegation zone if they beat Fluminense.

Leave your comment