Carla Diaz impresses by leaving part on display in bold click

carla diaz impressed netizens with a bold click. With nearly 10 million followers, the actress appeared in a photo shoot with the nipples exposed.

On her Instagram profile, Carla shared a sequence of photos. Among the images of the “conceptual” essay (as she classified it), there is a record in which she appears showing the intimate part.

“I’m on your timeline, all different, with this super conceptual and amazing essay, which I loved”, wrote the artist in the caption of the post.

The publication was quite successful and surpassed the mark of 700 thousand likes on Carla Diaz’s social network.

Carla Diaz Gets BBB Prize Money

Carla participated in BBB21, but was unable to take the R$1.5 million prize. In a recent conversation with the newspaper Extra, she revealed that she is on Amazon with two films and said that managed to achieve millionaire value through work.

“Thank God, I managed to exceed this program’s value. I am very happy. Really, “BBB” changed my life in that way. Do you believe that after I left “BBB”, I didn’t buy anything? I keep borrowing my mom’s car. My relationship with money is like this: if it’s to give a gift to someone I love, I’m an open hand. When it comes to buying something for me, I think about five times before I spend it”, she said.

The actress also revealed that the designer pieces and accessories she wears on a daily basis are present. “Luxury is very relative, right? I have expensive pieces, but I won everything, ok? I don’t know if I would have the courage to pay R$20,000 in a scholarship”, revealed.

Carla Diaz has come to the fore in recent weeks with ‘The Girl Who Killed Her Parents’ and ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’ movies on streaming. In productions, she stole the show playing Suzane von Richthofen. In an interview with Quem magazine, the actress highlighted the expectations with the projects.

“I’m still assimilating the premieres. It was a long wait for us. We were going to debut the week the world stopped because of the pandemic. It was a job that demanded a lot from me and from the whole team. It’s a remarkable project for me. I’ve never done anything based on a true story. I knew the responsibility of playing this role. I’m following the repercussions and happy with what I’m reading”, he stated.