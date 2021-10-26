Carol Peixinho is daring in a dress and highlights curves to enjoy a night out in the Maldives

the ex-BBB Carol Fishy, 36 years old, updated his social networks with a photo that left his followers slack-jawed. The muse who is traveling to the Maldives islands, posed with a very daring little dress, which ended up enhancing her curves.

“Maldives night feelings”, captioned her.

With a very flashy look to enjoy the night out in Maldives, the beauty received numerous compliments in the comments: “A real work of art”, praised a follower. “Hey help, that’s a beautiful girl, my God”, drooled one Internet user. “What a perfect mlr!😍 Carol Peixinho was to be elected the most beautiful woman in Brazil”, melted a fan. “I recalculated my entire route and now the goal is to wear a dress like this and look wonderful like that”, commented one user. “I’m pretty straight, but look guys…This woman is too oxy”, joked a follower.

Life after the Limit

Since the end of the survival reality On the edge, Carol Peixinho has had an extremely busy life. The beauty said that the program opened up several job opportunities for her.

“The rush is absurd, in the positive sense. I didn’t stop for a second, but I’m making the most of this moment. if there is a difficult part [em lidar com a fama], she hasn’t come to me yet! (laughter) I can only thank the numerous opportunities that this visibility has brought me”, she told me.

At another point in the interview, Carol Peixinho told of the difficulties she had within the reality show: “It was much worse than I thought. On rainy nights, then, it was hopeless. Very cold, a lot of shivering, it was punk, saw?! What we went through was unforgettable. It felt like we were adrift,” she said.