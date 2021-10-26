Cartola FC 2021: Guto Ferreira arranges defense, and Bahia reaches SG for four straight games | cartola FC

Whoever looks at it today doesn’t believe it. Bahia, the second worst defense in the Brazilian Championship, has not conceded goals for four games. The recovery of the tricolor kitchen gave the team a new lease of life in the competition and excited the cardmakers, excited by the SG bonus sequence (5 points for each defense athlete who doesn’t concede a goal in a match) and the good opportunities when it comes to scaling their teams. And this turnaround seems to have someone responsible: coach Guto Ferreira, who took over the team just four matches ago.

When Guto took over Bahia, in round #25, Esquadrão was in freefall in the championship. I didn’t know what it was like to win in the previous four games. The new commander needed to clean up the house and did so where the traditional booklet sends, organizing the team backwards. In this period, Bahia won two victories (2-0 over Athletico-PR and 3-0 over Chapecoense, last Sunday) and two draws, both without goals, against Palmeiras and América-MG.

Guto Ferreira, Bahia coach — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

With Guto, Bahia scored eight points out of a possible 12 in four games, an average of 66.7%. He won two games and drew two others. He scored five goals and didn’t concede any

Parallel to the moment Guto took over, Bahia had the return of Danilo Fernandes to goal. Hired in July, he had – previously – only two games for the squad. Recovered from a rib injury, he returned to the duel with Hurricane, precisely what started the sequence of SGs from the tricolor defense.

During this period, Danilo amended a sequence of good performances at Cartola FC; in four matches, they averaged 8.62 points, highlighting the 10 obtained in the 0-0 tie with América-MG.

At 44 min of the 2nd half – defense by Danilo Fernandes, from Bahia, against Chapecoense

In three of the four games mentioned, Bahia had the same defensive system: Danilo Fernandes in goal, Nino Paraíba and Matheus Bahia on the right and left sides, respectively, and Conti and Luiz Otávio in the formation of the central defense. Only in the first of them, against Athletico-PR, Gustavo Henrique took the place of Conti, suspended.

This abundant SG time earns good point average for tricolor defenders. The full-backs stand out: Nino, with 7 points, and Matheus Bahia, with 8. The defenders also add up good numbers, with Luiz Otávio’s 5.75 and Conti’s 4.97. When he played, Gustavo Henrique scored 5.10 points.

In the victory against Chapecoense, in round #28, there were two attacks from that defense. Luiz Otávio scored a goal (see the video below) and reached 13.80. With an assist, Matheus Bahia finished 12.10.

At 7 min of the 2nd half – Luiz Otávio do Bahia’s headed goal against Chapecoense

With Guto Ferreira, Juninho Capixaba left the left flank to act in attack, as a winger. However, as he started the year in his original position, he carries SG in his score whenever Bahia doesn’t concede a goal. The player has become an interesting figure for cardmakers due to the possibilities of obtaining points, both in terms of goal difference and offensive actions. In these last four duels, Juninho has an average of 8.05 points per match.

BAHIA – AVERAGE PER DEFENDER (last 4 games, all with SG) ATHLETE POSITION IN FANTASY AVERAGE OF POINTS GAMES Danilo Fernandes Goalkeeper 8.62 4 Juninho Capixaba Side 8.05 4 Matheus Bahia Side 8.00 4 Nino Paraíba Side 7.00 4 Luiz Otavio Defender 5.75 4 Gustavo Henrique Defender 5.10 1 German Conti Defender 4.97 3