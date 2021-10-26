CBF sets dates and times for the 31st to 34th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Nationals; see table | brazilian series a

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) defined the dates and times for the games from the 31st to the 34th round of the Serie A Brazilian Championship. The table with the definitions was released on Monday night by the entity.

The 31st round will be held from November 4th. Cuiabá and Chapecoense play the first game at 9 pm, at Arena Pantanal. Youth and Inter play the derby on November 10, in Caxias do Sul, while the leader Atlético-MG receives Corinthians.

The 32nd round has a direct duel for the G-4, between Bragantino and Fortaleza. Already the 33rd round will have the classics Palmeiras x São Paulo, Flamengo x Corinthians and Fortaleza x Ceará.

Finally, in the 34th round, two changes were made because of the Sudamericana final. Bragantino takes Sport on October 28, next Thursday, in an early game. Athletico, on the other hand, will face São Paulo on November 24th. The decision of the Sudamericana will be on November 20, in Montevideo.

Check the days and times of Serie A games

Cuiabá x Chapecoense, Arena Pantanal – 11/04, at 9 pm

Grêmio x Fluminense, Arena do Grêmio – 11/09, at 9:30 pm

Athletico x Ceará, Arena da Baixada – 11/10, at 6:30 pm

Santos x Bragantino, Vila Belmiro – 11/10, at 7 pm

Atlético-MG vs Corinthians, Mineirão – 11/10, at 7pm

Palmeiras x Atlético-GO, Allianz Parque – 11/10, at 8:30 pm

Sport x América-MG, Arena Pernambuco – 11/10, at 9:30 pm

Fortaleza x São Paulo, Castelão – 11/10, at 9:30 pm

Youth x Inter, Alfredo Jaconi – 11/10, at 9.30 pm

Flamengo x Bahia, Maracanã – 11/11, at 7pm

Atlético-GO x Santos, Antônio Accioly – 11/13, at 5 pm

América-MG x Grêmio, Independência – 11/13, at 6:30 pm

Bragantino x Fortaleza, Nabi Abi Chedid – 11/13, at 7pm

Inter x Athletico, Beira-Rio – 11/13, at 7 pm

Corinthians x Cuiabá, Neo Química Arena – 11/13, at 9:00 pm

São Paulo x Flamengo, Morumbi – 11/14, at 6:15 pm

Fluminense x Palmeiras, Maracanã – 11/14, at 7 pm

Ceará x Sport, Castelão – 11/14, at 7pm

Chapecoense x Youth, Arena Condá – 11/14, at 7pm

Bahia x Atlético-MG, Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova – 12/02, at 6:30 pm

Athletico x Atlético-MG, Arena da Baixada – 11/16, at 6:30 pm

Grêmio x Bragantino, Arena do Grêmio – 11/16, at 6:30 pm

Cuiabá x Inter, Arena Pantanal – 11/17, at 7:00 pm

America-MG x Atlético-GO, Independence – 11/17, at 7:00 pm

Santos x Chapecoense, Vila Belmiro – 11/17, at 7 pm

Palmeiras x São Paulo, Allianz Parque – 11/17, at 8:30 pm

Juventude x Fluminense, at Alfredo Jaconi – 11/17, at 8:30 pm

Flamengo x Corinthians, Maracanã – 11/17, at 9:30 pm

Fortaleza x Ceará, Castelão – 11/17, at 9:30 pm

Sport x Bahia, Ilha do Retiro – 11/18, at 9 pm