Celebrities lament death of top celebrity photographer: ”Hard to believe”

Ticiane Pinheiro, Ana Hickmann and other famous paid tribute to Rodrigo Catalano Calleja

The photographer of the celebrity world, Rodrigo Catalano Calleja, died this Monday, 25, at 44 years old, due to a recently discovered bowel cancer.

On the social network, the famous ones like Titian Pine (45), Ana Hickmann (40), Helô Pinheiro (76) and others lamented the death of the businessman, owner of the photography agency Brazil News, who had been hospitalized for a week.

“It’s so hard to believe, you’re so young, so full of life, so happy, so affectionate with everyone. I’ll miss our dances, your joy, arriving at a party and finding you and Manu calling me to take pictures , of our laughs, of you complaining because I didn’t call you to take such a silly photo at home… there Rodrigo, how much longer are you doing. Rest in peace my friend! May God comfort the heart of your little mother, Nice and our Manu you were part of the best moments of my life! I love you forever”, declared the wife of César Tralli (50) when remembering special moments with the professional.

Ana Hickmann also lamented the death of photographer Rodrigo Catalano Calleja recalling a photo of him with his wife. “Today we lost a very special person, who was pure joy and energy. A great photographer, friend who recorded very important moments in our family: Rodrigo, you will be sorely missed. Force MANU, our sincere feelings to the whole family. It still doesn’t work. to believe”, vented the blonde.

Like his daughter, Helô Pinheiro rescued a click from the businessman and regretted his departure. “Rodrigo, you who fired so many flashes to cheer us up today saddens us for leaving, but for sure, your light in the sky will never go out”, said the eternal Girl from Ipanema.

I fight for the death of Rodrigo Scarpa

As well as the famous ones, the FACES he also laments the death of photographer and businessman Rodrigo Catalano Calleja, who, during his lifetime, performed his work brilliantly, collaborating in the creation of agendas for the magazine and for the website with his clicks made at celebrity events.

On the agency’s social network, the professional’s wife, Manuela Scarpa, who is also a photographer, published a tribute to her beloved. “It was almost 19 years together of pure happiness… but today the love of my life left to live with Jesus. Sad to know that I won’t have my EVERY hour companion around anymore, but happy to know that he is in the best place and without suffering. God gave him his best until the end. I can only tell you that I love you forever!”, she declared.





