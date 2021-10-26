Censorship, violence and profit: what new complaints against Facebook say – 10/25/2021

Another wave of complaints hits Facebook. All of them fueled by the leak of confidential documents from Mark Zuckerberg’s company provided by whistleblower Frances Haugen, former integrity manager of the company. A consortium of press vehicles was formed to investigate the case and, since Friday (22), new developments have gained focus.

The case is called “Facebook Papers”. The new reports highlight how the social network was used, for example, as a strategy to inflate the violence in India and the attack on the Capitol in the United States. There are even allegations that Facebook has contributed to censorship in Vietnam against government opponents.

In addition, the leaked documents and sources involved indicate that:

Facebook administrators undermined efforts against disinformation for “fear of pissing off Trump”;

Content recommendation algorithm in a few days started to offer misleading content and with the potential to stimulate polarization;

Actions were made for the company not to lose users to keep it profitable.

Below is a summary of topics and explanations of recent developments facing Facebook and Zuckerberg.

1. US Elections and Capitol Invasion

According to the American newspaper The New York Times, Facebook officials have denounced a series of problems about misinformation on the social network, since it was still at least a year and four months before the 2020 presidential elections in the United States.

In November of last year, when it became clear that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated then-President, Republican Donald Trump, a Facebook data scientist warned colleagues that 10% of all visits to political material in the US were in posts on the social network who claimed that the election had been rigged. The number is considered quite high.

Shortly after the violent attack and invasion of the Capitol on January 6 of this year, Facebook was quick to distance itself from the issue. Zuckeberg told Congress, for example, that his company had “done its part” to ensure the integrity of the claim.

However, according to the New York Times, the social network was aware that extremist groups were trying to polarize voters before the election, and that they were spreading lies after Trump’s defeat on the platform. However, it has not taken action against this out of concern about loss of engagement and damage to Facebook’s reputation.

2. QAnon

Also according to the New York Times, in July 2019, a Facebook researcher who was studying the issue of polarization on the network created a fake profile to run a test. The fictional person she raised would be a conservative mother from the state of North Carolina who had an interest in subjects such as President Donald Trump and the Fox News TV channel.

Just a week after creating the profile, she has already started receiving content related to QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory that claims that a group of cannibalistic and satanic pedophiles run a child sex trafficking network and conspire against Trump.

The researcher’s incursion was fueled by Facebook’s own algorithm, which made her automatic recommendations for pages and groups that could please her respective account. The profile, as she wrote in an internal report on the social network, quickly became a “constant stream of misleading, polarizing and low-quality content.”

3. Profit above moderation

According to The Washington Post, another former Facebook employee also accuses the company of putting “profit above moderation”. The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was a member of the social network team in charge of the platform’s physical integrity.

According to his report, Facebook administrators have regularly undermined efforts to combat disinformation, hate speech and other problematic content out of “fear of pissing Trump off”, as well as not wanting to lose users as they move the network and help keep it profitable.

“Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives repeatedly claimed to lawmakers, regulators and investors that they had a high success rate in curbing illegal and toxic content — when, in fact, they knew the company couldn’t remove that content and remain profitable.” explained to the Washington Post journalist Gretchen Peters, responsible for investigating the allegations of this new anonymous whistleblower.

4. List with “chosen”

The Washington Posta report also says that Facebook even had a list of people and publications that would be exempt from the network’s rules against the dissemination of false news. On the list would be the website Breibart News, run by former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The list would have been drawn up by Facebook’s public policy team, led by Joel Kaplan, who, according to the whistleblower, said the social network should not “cause a fight” with Bannon. Kaplan denies that the white list ever existed.

5. Hatred against Muslims

Another serious complaint came from the Associated Press, and it has to do with Facebook’s operations in India. There, says the news agency, the social network has failed to fight hate speech, especially against Muslims.

India, in addition to being Facebook’s biggest market, with 340 million users, is a country of religious tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Muslims are the majority in Pakistan, a neighboring country with which India has had territorial disputes for decades.

The leaked documents indicate that part of the problem of political radicalization associated with the social network is linked to the Facebook algorithm, which promotes and recommends pages with hate speech. In addition, internally, the company ranks India as one of the most “at risk” countries in the world, prioritizing languages ​​such as Hindi and Bengali in its speech moderation.

6. Censorship of dissidents in Vietnam

This Monday (25), another complaint came from the Washington Post: that the government of Vietnam put pressure on Facebook to censor posts by dissidents of the regime, and that Zuckerberg’s company gave in to the request.

According to the newspaper, this happened in 2020, when the social network then more than doubled the number of posts censored from one semester to another: blocked posts went from 834 in the first six months to more than 2,200 in the second semester of last year.

The complaint is important because, in the United States, Facebook positions itself as a company that fights for freedom of expression, which is why it says it does not delete many of its contents. Vietnam, however, is one of its most profitable markets in Asia, having earned, for example, US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.5 billion) there in 2018 alone.

According to sources consulted by the newspaper, Zuckerberg argued that not complying with the government’s requests would result in the end of Facebook in Vietnam, which would be “even worse for freedom of expression” in the country.

what does facebook say

wanted by Tilt to comment on the most recent complaints, Facebook sent two texts written by its executives. The first, signed by Miranda Sissons, the platform’s director of human rights policy, and Nicole Isaac, international director of strategic response, says the network “acts quickly to remove content that violates our policies” in countries that are at “risk of conflict or violence”.

The text states that Facebook has, since 2018, teams with experience in issues such as human rights, hate speech, misinformation and polarization. So, they explain, “when we respond to a crisis, we deploy country-specific support as needed.”

“The complexity of these issues”, the statement continues, “means that there will never be a single solution that works for everyone. Our work will never be completed and requires constant vigilance and investments”.

The other text submitted is signed by Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, and details what the social network has done to “protect the 2020 election in the US”. According to Rosen, an election strategy was designed that would last from before the start of the electoral cycle until the day of the presidential inauguration.

Then, the executive lists measures taken by Facebook to defend the elections, which include helping to register “more than 4.5 million voters”, encouraging the population to participate in the electoral process, setting up an Operations Center for Elections, with experts from various teams on the platform, and seek undercover operations of influence that tried to interfere with Facebook, even bringing down networks of “inauthentic behavior” coming from Russia, Iran, China and the US itself.