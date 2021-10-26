Check out the new INSS rules for payroll-deductible loans

As a result of a constant increase in scams and cyber crimes, the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has implemented some rules in order to combat the action of criminals in the context of payroll-deductible loans. In this way, bring greater protection to retirees and pensioners.

In summary, according to the new rules, the person interested in payroll-deductible loans must provide a greater amount of information to the agency in order to be able to acquire the referred loan category. In this sense, the insured must reach a certain level regarding their registration in the government system.

Those looking for payroll loans now must be at the silver or gold level to hire the service. It turns out that to reach such levels, policyholders must get permission in QR codes or access codes.

Furthermore, it is also necessary to send documents of a personal nature with a photo. This can be done in person at the agency’s agencies or through the MY INSS platform. This will also be necessary for those who want to unlock or block loans, this being a new option provided for in the rules.

About payroll loans

Payroll-deductible loans are nothing more than a category, where the debts originated from the credit operation are deducted directly from the person’s payroll (salary or benefit). In other words, the debt amount arising from the loan will be taken directly from the borrower’s income.

As retirees and pensioners or public servants have a greater guarantee of fixed income, this type of loan is generally intended for these two groups.

