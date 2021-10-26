Check out the results of Quina 5690 and Lotofácil 2356 this Monday (10/25)

posted on 10/25/2021 20:06 / updated on 10/25/2021 20:33



Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Monday night (25/10), four lotteries: contest 5690 by Quina, 2356 by Lotofácil, 2228 by Lotomania and 161 by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 3.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 15-28-41-44-60. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-04-10-20-23-31-33-34-37-39-46-47-49-51-59-67-89-92-93-95.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven



With an expected prize of BRL 300 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 5

Column 2: 4

Column 3: 0

Column 4: 6

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 7

Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-05-06-07-08-09-10-13-16-18-19-21-20-22-25. The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: