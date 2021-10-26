Children go to hospital while trying to imitate ‘Round 6’ | Photo: Reproduction

While trying to simulate play from the series “Round 6”, five French children were taken to a hospital. According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the case took place on October 13th.

The accident was the result of a meeting between third and sixth year students at the College George-Sand, located in the region of Crégy-lès-Meaux. The newspaper did not disclose which of the games in the series the children tried to reproduce.

The game “got out of hand”, according to Le Parisien, which turned the situation into a violent conflict. The five young people underwent medical care and the school informed that three expulsion processes against students who started the simulation of the series are already underway.

Despite becoming popular among minors, the Korean series has a minimum rating of 16 years, as it has several scenes of violence. The games also broke out on social networks and there are several videos teaching the rules of the games.

During an interview with O Globo newspaper, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of “Round 6”, was surprised by the success among children. “I’m not on any social network, so I didn’t even think about the possibility of children watching through these media. This work is not for them. I’m baffled that kids are seeing it,” said Hwang.

The creator also asked for parents and teachers to be “prudent” and not let children under 16 watch the series. “But if you’ve seen it, I hope the adults will help them understand the meaning of what’s behind the screen. I hope there are good conversations”, suggested the author of the success.

Round 6, already one of the most watched on Netflix, turns Korean children’s games into a deadly competition. The plot consists of hundreds of people experiencing serious financial difficulties who accept a strange invitation to play a millionaire game. However, the great cash reward comes at a very high and deadly price.

