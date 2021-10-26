China Announces Confinements after Covid-19 Cases Rise in the Country

Asian country identified 39 cases in the last 24 hours and more than 100 in the last week

Beijing City urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and crowding



the government of China announced on Monday, 25, the holding of new confinements in cities in the north of the country and asked the inhabitants of Beijing to avoid unnecessary travel and displacement. The Chinese capital will soon host the Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to start on February 4, 2022. In the past 24 hours, China has detected 39 new cases of Covid-19, in addition to 100 last week, most linked to travellers, prompting the government to heighten attention to an increase in the spread of the virus. In Ejin (Inner Mongolia), 35,000 people were confined to leave for two weeks. In Lanzhou, bus and taxi services were suspended, and tourist attractions closed.

The Chinese government adopts a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for the virus after China was considered the first epicenter of the pandemic in the world, in January and February 2020. The main strategies are the localized confinements when cases arise in a region, with tight border control, and mass testing; according to official data from the Chinese government, more than a billion people have already been vaccinated in the country. In addition, those who come from a region with an active Covid-19 outbreak within the country must submit a negative test to enter the capital. On Sunday (24), authorities had already announced the suspension of organized tourist trips to areas where Covid-19 cases were registered, including Beijing.