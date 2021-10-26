China Blocks City of Four Million People to Contain Covid-19 Outbreak

City registered six cases of the disease on Tuesday; residents can only leave their homes in emergency situations, such as purchases of ‘essential’ supplies and medical treatment

EFE/EPA/STRINGER Government is conducting widespread tests to map cases and contain the outbreak



The Chinese government has ordered the lockdown of the city of Lanzhou, in the northwest of the country, to contain a new outbreak of Covid-19. The municipality of four million inhabitants registered six cases of the disease on Tuesday, 26. In total, there are 39 cases in the confined territory. Residents can only leave their homes in emergency situations, such as purchases of “essential” supplies and medical treatment. Services such as buses and taxis have already been discontinued in the city.

In addition to the lockdown, the country is carrying out generalized tests to map the cases and contain the small outbreaks that may arise. The measure is part of a “Covid Zero” policy implemented by China after the start of the pandemic in December 2019 in Wuhan. “The epidemiological control and prevention situation in Lanzhou is serious and complex,” the city government said in a statement. According to The New York Times, as of Monday night, 25, health workers had tested nearly 12 million people in Gansu province, including more than 2.8 million in the capital Lanzhou.