China Confines City of 4 Million People to Contain Covid – News

Chinese authorities announced on Tuesday (26) a confinement in Lanzhou, a city located in the northwest of the country with 4 million inhabitants, to contain a focus of Covid-19 to 100 days before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games .

“All residential neighborhoods must remain closed and displacements strictly controlled,” the city announced after China reported 29 local coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

Despite the small number of new cases compared to other countries, the Chinese government intensifies surveillance as the country prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

China imposed strict border controls after the virus was first detected in late 2019, and managed to reduce the number of infections to virtually zero, allowing its economy to recover.

Lanzhou authorities said that the “entry and exit of residents” will be tightly controlled and limited to essential purchases or medical care.

Of the 29 cases detected on Tuesday, six were registered in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province.

The new rules are in addition to strict confinement orders imposed on tens of thousands of people in northern China.

The most recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country has been associated with the contagious Delta variant, with more than 100 new cases reported in the last week.

Health officials have warned that new outbreaks could emerge with the expansion of detection tests in the coming days to combat the initial outbreak, which is related to a group of local tourists.

In Beijing, which registered three new infections on Tuesday, access to tourist sites remains restricted and residents have been advised not to leave their city except in case of necessity.

Several residential complexes in the capital are also under confinement and the city has indefinitely postponed the Beijing marathon, originally scheduled for next Sunday and which would have the participation of 30,000 runners.

The measures reflect the authorities’ determination to eradicate the latest outbreak of coronavirus as the Beijing Games approaches.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that the Communist Party secretary in the city of Ejin Banner, in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, was removed from office “for his poor performance in implementing the control and prevention of the epidemic”.

The city was hit by the latest wave of infections, which mainly affected northern China.

At the same time, large-scale tests are being organized in 11 provinces and authorities have suspended interprovincial tour groups in five areas where cases have been detected, including Beijing.

In addition, the city of Hong Kong has also announced that it will further tighten restrictions on entry into its territory, which are already among the strictest in the world, to align itself with China in the fight against Covid-19.

The international financial center, with a government supposedly semi-autonomous but increasingly controlled by Beijing, already imposes a mandatory hotel quarantine of 14 to 21 days for most of its travelers.

The isolation made it possible to control the pandemic almost completely, but it is criticized by economic sectors, concerned with the city’s competitiveness.

The rules include rare exceptions, especially for diplomats or large businessmen authorized to do isolation at home, or for certain Hong Kong residents arriving from mainland China.

“Soon we will announce that most quarantine exceptions will be cancelled,” local government head Carrie Lam said without revealing further details.