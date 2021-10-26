China Confines City of 4 Million to Contain Yet Another Covid Spotlight | World

With 100 days before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing, Chinese authorities announced on Tuesday (26) the confinement of four million inhabitants in the city of Lanzhou, in northwestern China, to contain a new focus of Covid-19.

Even with the emergence of the delta variant, which is more contagious, and with the advance of vaccination, the Chinese government has maintained its strategy of imposing strict lockdowns on cities that register few cases of the new coronavirus to stop the transmission of the virus.

Chinese authorities say they have registered only 289 new cases in the last seven days nationwide, an average of 41 cases a day.

Most populous country in the world, with 1.44 billion inhabitants, China says it has applied 2.25 billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and 72% of the population is fully immunized, in addition to having registered only 96,937 cases and 4,636 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In recent days, authorities have also adopted a lockdown in the north of the country and canceled the marathon in Wuhan, the city that registered the first cases of the disease in late 2019, and later in the capital Beijing, which will host the Winter Games in February (see the video below).

Because of delta variant outbreak, government of China postpones Wuhan and Beijing marathons

After 29 local cases of Covid-19 were reported in Lanzhou on Tuesday (26), local authorities said that the “entry and exit of residents” will be tightly controlled, limited to essential purchases or medical care.

“All residential neighborhoods must remain closed and displacements strictly controlled,” announced the municipality.

Health officials have warned that new outbreaks could emerge in the coming days, with the expansion of testing, and say the new outbreak is related to a group of local tourists.

Protective health care worker collects sample from a Lanzhou resident for a Covid-19 test in Chengguan District, Gansu Province, on Oct 20, 2021 China — Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters

The city of Hong Kong also announced that, in order to align itself with China, will further tighten restrictions on entry into its territory — which are already among the most severe in the world.

The international financial center already imposes mandatory hotel quarantine from 14 to 21 days for most travelers.

The city makes rare exceptions, for diplomats and big businessmen (who are allowed to do isolation at home) and for some residents who travel to mainland China.

But local government head Carrie Lam said Tuesday that “soon” most quarantine exceptions “will be cancelled”.