China Confines City of 4 Million to Contain Yet Another Covid Spotlight | World

With 100 days before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing, Chinese authorities announced on Tuesday (26) the confinement of four million inhabitants in the city of Lanzhou, in northwestern China, to contain a new focus of Covid-19.

The government has toughened measures to fight the pandemic in recent days, with the adoption of a lockdown also in the north of the country and the cancellation of the Wuhan marathon, the city that registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in late 2019 (see below).

“All residential neighborhoods must remain closed and displacements strictly controlled”, announced the municipality after 29 local cases of Covid-19 were registered on Tuesday (26).

Lanzhou authorities have said that the “entry and exit of residents” will be tightly controlled and limited to essential purchases or medical care.

Protective health care worker collects sample from a Lanzhou resident for a Covid-19 test in Chengguan District, Gansu Province, on Oct 20, 2021 China — Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters

Despite the small number of new cases compared to other countries, the Chinese government has intensified measures to combat the pandemic as it prepares to host the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in February 2022.

Constraints due to delta variant

On Monday (25), authorities ordered the confinement of thousands of people in the north of the country and asked the inhabitants of the capital Beijing to limit travel after 39 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday (24), the Wuhan marathon was postponed after the registration of 26 newly infected. Wuhan was the city that the first coronavirus infections, back in 2019, before the virus spread around the world. (see the video below).

Because of delta variant outbreak, government of China postpones Wuhan and Beijing marathons

The most recent focus of Covid-19 in China is associated with the delta variant, which is more contagious. More than 100 new cases were registered in the country in the last week.

Health authorities warned that new outbreaks could arise with the expansion of testing in the coming days and says that the new outbreak is related to a group of local tourists.

The city of Hong Kong has also announced that it will further tighten restrictions on entry into its territory, which are already among the strictest in the world., to align with China. The international financial center already imposes mandatory hotel quarantine from 14 to 21 days for most travelers.

The rules include rare exceptions, especially for diplomats or big businessmen, who are allowed to do isolation at home, or for some residents who travel to mainland China.

But local government head Carrie Lam said that “soon” most quarantine exceptions “will be cancelled”.