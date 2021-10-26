China Tells Evergrande Founder Billionaire To Pay Off Debt With Fortune

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Chinese officials have told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth as a way to alleviate the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Beijing government’s directive to Evergrande’s founder was communicated after the company failed to meet the initial Sept. 23 deadline for coupon payment on a dollar bond, said the people, who spoke anonymously.

Local governments in China have been monitoring Evergrande’s bank accounts to ensure that the company’s cash is used to complete unfinished housing projects rather than siphoning off to pay creditors, the sources said.

The demand that Hui use his own money to pay off Evergrande’s debt reinforces signs that the Chinese government is reluctant to orchestrate a bailout, even as the industry giant’s crisis spread to other developers, undermining confidence in the real estate market.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has increased the scrutiny of industry billionaires as part of his “common prosperity” campaign to reduce the country’s massive wealth inequality.

It is unclear whether Hui’s fortune is large and liquid enough to significantly reduce Evergrande’s liabilities, which totaled more than $300 billion in June.

The developer’s dollar-denominated bonds trade at deep discounts to face value amid investor expectations of what could be one of the biggest debt restructurings in China’s history.

Hui’s net worth has declined to about $7.8 billion from the peak of $42 billion in 2017, according to estimates by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But the number reflects considerable uncertainty.

Much of Hui’s known equity stems from his controlling stake in Evergrande and from the cash dividends he has received from the company since listing in 2009 in Hong Kong.

Hui has pocketed about $8 billion over the past decade thanks to generous payments from Evergrande, according to Bloomberg calculations. How Hui reinvested these dividends is unknown.

Hui did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted through Evergrande. The People’s Bank of China did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Evergrande surprised the market by avoiding a default by paying an $83.5 million coupon to international lenders before the grace period ended on October 23. It is unclear where the funds came from.

