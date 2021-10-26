Chinese Xpeng will have a flying car in 2024 equivalent to BRL 877 thousand

There is a lot of talk about “flying car”, but most of the products that are being launched or presented in the media are short-range electric aircraft for transfers in urban centers, especially linking regions and economic interest and airport terminals. But the Chinese Xpeng stuck to the original concept of the term.

In 2024, the automaker of the P7 and G3 models, plans to add a truly flying car. According to the company, it is a sixth generation vehicle and will have mass production. With a unit price of one million yuan, equivalent to R$877.3 thousand in direct conversion, the vehicle will run normally, but it will also fly like an aircraft.

Presented at Xpeng 2021 Tech Day, the product is not a self-developed Xpeng, but the startup HT Aero, bought by the Chinese company. She received an investment of US$ 500 million for the completion of the flying car.

Without a defined name, the Chinese flying car will have two folding electric rotors, which will allow the car to run smoothly through streets and roads. However, when in a permitted location, the vehicle will automatically raise its arms and take off for a journey of up to 35 minutes.

This is enough time for the flying Xpeng owner to escape major traffic jams or reach hard-to-reach regions. Focused on urban use, it will save important time for the company’s customers, which have already developed the X2 urban drone for two people.

The concept presented measures 5.4 m in length and weighs 50% less than the P7 sedan, but its size could be even smaller. With two seats, Xpeng’s car will have two directions, with a steering wheel for its land driving and a joystick (or joystick, as it has not yet been defined) for in-flight control.

To make both air and road navigation safer, the Xpeng that flies will use LiDAR laser radar to make a 360-degree electronic scan, thus creating a three-dimensional map with identification, classification and prioritization of checked elements. With 100% electric propulsion, it will be something interesting in three years…

Xpeng Flying Car 2024 – Photo Gallery