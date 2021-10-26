Cinema of memory and resistance: Wagner Moura launches ‘Marighella’ in Salvador

Why is Carlos Marighella so afraid? The film that tells the story of the last years of the guerrilla who led one of the biggest resistance movements against the military dictatorship in Brazil, in the 1960s, took two years to debut in the country.

The world already knew, but the land where Marighella was born, not yet. That only changed this Monday night (25), with the exhibition at Teatro Castro Alves, with the presence of part of the cast, the politician’s relatives, artists and personalities from Bahia such as Wagner Moura, director of the film.

The tone of the preview was very political. It couldn’t be different. Wagner said that he would never have imagined so much difficulty in starting a career as a director. He said he was happy to annoy President Jair Bolsonaro and considered it a victory to get the film released in Salvador, the city where Marighella was born.

Social movements were present (Photo: Arisson Marinho/CORREIO) Carlinhos Marighella (Photo: Arisson Marinho/CORREIO) (Photo: Arisson Marinho / MAIL) Social movements were present (Photo: Arisson Marinho/CORREIO) Margareth Menezes also attended the launch (Photo: Arisson Marinho/CORREIO) (Photo: Arisson Marinho / MAIL)

During a speech before the screening of the film, he thanked the presence of members of the Black Coalition and the Brigada Marighella, a group of Vitória fans – for whom he supports and for whom Marighella also supported.

“This is a love movie, made with a lot of love. There was no way this could happen anywhere else. Salvador is our city and the city of Carlos Marighella”, said Wagner, who cried on stage at TCA.

Actor who played police chief Lúcio, fierce opponent, torturer and persecutor of Marighella, Bruno Gagliasso said he was thrilled to be able to premiere the film in Brazil and that art is a path of resistance. He lamented the difficulties imposed for the film to be shown in the country and reported the difficulty of playing such a perverse character.

“It was dense. I spent months away from my family to get immersed in the role. Playing a racist was very tough. My daughter is black, she said horrible things to Seu Jorge [que vive Marighella] during recordings. It was something that hurt, but it’s a story that needs to be told. We need to make people study and not let this story be erased”, said Gagliasso.

About 350 people were present. Gagliasso was accompanied by his wife, presenter Giovana Ewbank. Other names such as rappers Hiran and Vandal also attended, as well as sociologist Vilma Reis, singers Tatau and Margareth Menezes and stylists Pedro Batalha and Hisan, founders of the Dendezeiro brand.

Marighella’s family members such as her son, Carlinhos Marighella, and her granddaughter, councilwoman and actress Maria Marighella (who also participates in the film) were also present.

Carlinhos only met his father when he was 7 years old and it took a while to be registered due to the persecution he suffered. The relationship between the two is one of the main threads of the film, which is inspired by the book ‘Marighella – The Guerrilla Who Ignited the World’, by Mário Magalhães.

Carlinhos said he was very emotional and that he considers the film’s premiere a great opportunity to tell his father’s story to new generations in the country.

“I think it is one of the most significant moments in the sense of making this review, as everyone knows that this mantle of curse and silence hangs over him. Now Marighella is seen through the lens of a young person, who has credibility and fell in love with him”, said Carlinhos.

To enter the TCA, proof of vaccination in two doses was required. Many people arrived at the theater without this information and ended up barred.

Check out some of the moments from the preview, before the screening.