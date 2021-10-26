Collection totals R$ 149 billion, increases by 12.9% in real terms and breaks record for September | Economy

The Federal Revenue reported on Tuesday (26) that the collection of taxes, contributions and other federal revenues reached R$ 149.102 billion in September .

In comparison with the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 132.103 billion (amount already corrected for inflation), there was real increase of 12.87%.

According to the tax authorities, the result is also a record for September. The historical series of the agency, updated by inflation, begins in 1995. With this, the result represents the biggest fundraiser for the month in 27 years.

federal collection Result for the months of September (values ​​corrected by IPCA) Source: Federal Revenue

The Internal Revenue Service points out that the result is related to the improvement in economic indicators, in addition to the increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) as of September 20th. Last month, the IOF collected R$ 4.295 billion, against R$ 950 million in the same month in 2020 (adjusted for inflation).

Regarding the level of activity, the agency pointed out, for example, that last month industrial production dropped 0.54%. However, he added that sales in the service sector advanced 16.7% and that the volume of electronic invoices rose 12.55%.

Atypical collections, according to the tax authorities, totaled approximately R$ 2 billion (IRPJ and CSLL), against R$ 2.5 billion in the same month in 2020. Tax offsets, in turn, totaled R$ 14.468 billion in September this year, against R$ 13.369 billion in the same period in 2020.

The Federal Revenue’s figures show that collections picked up again last month, after registering a lower increase in August (always in comparison with the same month of the previous year). However, it remains well below the variation registered between March and July this year. (see below)

FEDERAL COLLECTION In %, compared to the same month of the previous year Source: Federal Revenue

In the first nine months of this year, according to official data, the federal collection amounted to R$ 1.348 trillion.

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled BRL 1.395 trillion (a new record), which represents real increase of 22.30% compared to the same period last year (R$ 1.141 trillion).

The IRS numbers show that this was the largest collection, for the period from January to September of a year, since the beginning of the historical series, in 1995.

According to the Revenue, the increase in revenue this year can be explained by the improvement in the level of activity, with the market forecast that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow close to 5% in 2021, against a drop of 4.1% in 2020.

In addition, “non-recurring factors”, such as extraordinary collections, also helped to improve collections. In the 2021 partial, the atypical amounts totaled 31 billion of the IRPJ/CSLL in this year’s partial (compared to R$ 5.3 billion in the same period of the previous year).

The increase in collection also happened despite the compensation made by companies in their payment of taxes having advanced 28% in the first nine months of this year, to R$ 152.987 billion, against R$ 119.475 billion in the same period last year.