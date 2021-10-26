Colombia’s drug baron’s arrest is ‘a strategy that solves nothing’, says expert | World

However, despite President Iván Duque’s satisfaction, the arrest will not prevent the country from continuing to be the largest cocaine exporter in the world, defends Jacobo Grajeles, professor at the University of Lille and specialist in Latin America, in an interview with RFI.

“Otoniel” was captured in a mega-operation in northwestern Colombia and, according to Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano, he is expected to be extradited to the United States soon. “The extradition order [aos Estados Unidos] is still ongoing,” he assured, in an interview with the Colombian newspaper “El Tiempo”.

Convicted by US courts in 2009, Washington offered a $5 million reward for information about his whereabouts.

“This is the path for all those who commit transnational crimes (…) almost 30% of the total tons of coca leaving Colombia were from the Gulf Clan”, an organization led by “Otoniel”, added Molano later during Press conference.

“This is the most important blow of this century against drug trafficking, but we are not going to stop here,” said President Iván Duque during a tribute to a police officer who died in the operation.

“We are going to seek more, we are going to seek victory against all high-value targets,” warned the president at a military base in the municipality of Carepa, in northwestern Colombia.

The government accuses other armed groups, such as the National Liberation Army (ELN), the country’s last recognized guerrilla, and rebels who walked away from the 2016 peace agreement with the FARC, of ​​financing themselves with drug trafficking revenues.

Amid the worst outbreak of violence after the treaty was signed, leaders of the two organizations were included on a “high-value target list,” as Colombian authorities refer to the country’s top fugitive criminals.

Criminal organizations will continue to function

However, for many experts on the issue, the strategy adopted by the Colombian government should not bring about effective changes in the fight against drug trafficking in Colombia.

For Jacobo Grajeles, a professor at the University of Lille and a specialist in Latin America, the solution chosen by the Duque government is not the best.

“It’s the same strategy that other countries in the region, like Mexico, apply. It’s the strategy of looking for the heads of these organizations and trying to eliminate or arrest them. We see in general that this doesn’t solve the problem because the criminal organizations continue to function. The cocaine export market will continue to be illegal as long as cocaine remains illegal,” he says, in an interview with RFI.

According to Grajeles, the elimination of drug lords only serves to incite conflicts within drug trafficking networks.

“Generally, there are two cases: either someone quickly takes over the leadership of this organization and nothing changes, or there is internal competition, generating violence that will have humanitarian consequences in the areas where these organizations operate,” he explains.

2 of 2 The man known as Otoniel after being captured by the Colombian Armed Forces on Oct. 24 — Photo: Comombian Police/Via AFP The man known as Otoniel after being captured by the Colombian Armed Forces on Oct. 24 — Photo: Colombian Police/Via AFP

Gulf Clan: present in more than 300 cities in Colombia

Born into a peasant family in northwestern Colombia, “Otoniel” was a guerrilla and paramilitary before becoming the leader of the Gulf Clan: an organization of about 1,600 men and presence in nearly 300 municipalities, according to the independent study center Indepaz .

He had 128 warrants for his arrest for drug trafficking and the recruitment of minors in Colombia, among other crimes.

“He murdered more than 200 members of the public forces (…). Many soldiers suffered because of this assassin and his friends,” explained Duque.

“He was known in the region for looking for girls aged 12, 13, 14. He intimidated the families and extorted them in order to have the virginity of their daughters,” the president denounced.

In five decades of US-backed drug warfare, Colombia has killed or captured several drug lords, including cocaine baron Pablo Escobar, killed by Colombian forces in 1993.

However, the country remains the main producer of cocaine in the world and the United States, its main consumer market.