Colossal snake rescues with excavator and intimidates workers – News

A colossal snake was rescued in a rainforest on Dominica, a Caribbean island, and left many people shocked by its size.

The animal rescue video went viral on Reddit and Twitter, where it attracted comments that speculated that it wasn’t the biggest snake ever seen.

The animal had to be removed from a hiding place in the trees with the help of an excavator, after being found by workers cleaning an area of ​​the forest.

“It looks like a big world record there,” said one comment. “Really! This thing is really gigantic,” said another, with equal admiration.

Despite the admiration of some, most answers pointed out that the animal is probably about 3.5 m tall, much less than the gigantic pythons, which on average reach 6.5 m.

Other comments have pointed out that the frightening size also has a little to do with the perspective created by comparing the backhoe. Undoubtedly, the snake found was quite large, but smaller than the real record ones.

In 1912, an incredible 10 m long crosslinked python was found, which has since been considered a record for snake lengths. In captivity, a female of the species, known as Medusa, reached 7.25 m.

DON’T MISS: Specialists capture giant and hungry snake in family home

But independent reports made by explorers of wild areas, never approved by scientific teams, give an account of larger animals.

One is from a diver who filmed a 9 m anaconda calmly swimming in the Amazon River. Read below!