Coming soon! Motorola Moto G200 can be launched with Snapdragon 888, 108 MP camera and more

Moving on to the technical details, the Moto G200 should boast a Full HD+ resolution screen and offer 144 Hz refresh rate. By way of comparison, the Moto G100 has a 90 Hz IPS LCD display, so you can expect more advanced technology in the new model. flagship, like the OLED.

In terms of photography, the device must inherit the 108 MP main camera with Samsung ISOCELL sensor Edge 20 Pro, such that it is capable of recording 4K videos at 120 FPS and 8K at 24 FPS. In addition, there should be a 13 MP camera with a wide-angle lens that also supports macro shooting. On the front, there will be a 16 MP OmniVision sensor.

The chipset is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, one of the most advanced platforms available on the market that will soon be succeeded by the Snapdragon 898. The current model delivers frequencies up to 2.84 GHz and the Adreno 660 GPU. have 8 GB of RAM, but its internal storage has not yet been detailed.