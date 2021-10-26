Concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere breaks record; part of the Amazon becomes a greenhouse gas emitter – Sustainability

Even with the reduction of emissions in the pandemic, the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main gas responsible for the greenhouse effect, reached new record by staying in 413 parts per million (ppm), in 2020, as alert this Monday, 25, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The increase is 0.6% compared to 2019. Compared to pre-industrial levels in 1750, CO2 levels are 149% older. The organization also points out that parts of the Amazon no longer absorb and have become emitters of carbon dioxide, which poses risks to the planet.

The agency of United Nations (UN) also predicts that, by the end of 2021, CO2 levels in the atmosphere will exceed the 2020 record. concentrations up to 419 ppm.

“The last time a comparable concentration of CO2 was recorded on Earth was between three and five million years ago,” says the agency’s secretary general, Petteri Taalas. “Back then, the temperature was 2°C to 3°C warmer, and the sea level was between 10 and 20 meters higher than today, but there weren’t 7.8 billion people on the planet.”

Other gases responsible for the greenhouse effect also registered an increase last year, compared to 2018. The concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrogen oxide (N2O) are, respectively, 262% and 123% higher than those in 1750. The stoppage of important sectors of the global economy in 2020 – with the drop in industrial activity and circulation of vehicles – led to a temporary reduction in new CO2 emissions. The releases of gases derived from fossil fuels presented 5.6% drop.

However, according to the WMO, this “had no noticeable effect on greenhouse gas levels”, although the annual growth in CO2 concentration was slightly smaller. “At the current rate of increase in concentrations of all these gases, we will see a much larger temperature rise than the 1.5 or 2°C targets for Paris Agreement (2015 climate pact signed by 195 countries)”, says Taalas.

on the eve of United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26), to be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, the agency hopes to show that countries must urgently take action. “Many nations are now setting carbon neutrality targets, and it is to be expected that at COP-26 there will be a dramatic increase in these commitments,” says Taalas. According to him, the changes “are economically and technically viable, and there is no time to waste to adopt them.”

Planet sees decline in carbon dioxide sinks

According to the agency, half of the CO2 emitted by human action is in the atmosphere and the other is absorbed by oceans and terrestrial ecosystems (called, therefore, sinks). The amount that remains, in turn, indicates the balance between sinks and emission sources, which changes annually because of natural variability.

Over the past 60 years, land and ocean sinks have grown in proportion to higher emissions, says the WMO. However, the absorption capacity is negatively influenced by climate change – a phenomenon that already occurs in the Amazon.

WMO reported that areas in the eastern portion of the forest are no longer sinks and have become sources of CO2 emissions. “The regions of the eastern Amazon have had a very strong increase in temperatures in the dry season, reduced rainfall and large deforestation, during the last 40 years”, he says in the bulletin.

The western region, in turn, has low emission levels or are sinks of the main greenhouse gas. The agency attributed the fact to this part experiencing relative stability in the dry season and less human interference.

led study by a researcher from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), an agency linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology, had already shown this trend. The work, published in the scientific journal nature in July, he points out that deforestation, dry seasons and fires were decisive factors for some areas of the forest to start producing more CO2.