Conmebol and Globo agree and end legal fight

Conmebol, the entity that commands South American football, reached an agreement with TV Globo and ended the process regarding the contractual termination of the broadcasting rights of Libertadores by the station.

The announcement was made this afternoon by the confederation, which said that the “understanding reinforces the respect that has always guided the long-standing partnership between the institutions”.

“Conmebol and Globo reached an agreement and decided to end the arbitration in progress in Switzerland due to the termination of the rights contract for the Copa Libertadores from 2019 to 2022”, wrote the page.

With the end of the judicial imbroglio, Globo is able to enter negotiations to broadcast to Libertadores in the 2023 to 2026 package. In addition, the open TV package stayed with SBT until the end of 2022, and the closed TV package is currently marketed by Conmebol TV.

Currently, the tournament is shown by SBT on open TV and by the Disney Group (Fox Sports and ESPN) on closed TV. There are also pay-per-view Conmebol TV and Facebook broadcasts.

understand the case

At the end of last year, Conmebol filed a lawsuit against the station seeking compensation for the termination of the Libertadores contract.

The amount of the charge was that of all the remaining payments under the four-year agreement: a sum of at least $120 million (R$653 million at the time). The case stopped at a Swiss court.

Globo had won the rights to the games in the competition in question on Open TV and Closed TV – shared with Fox Sports – in a competition made by Conmebol.

This contract was valid from 2019 to 2022, and the total amount was US$60 million per year. In August 2020, however, the broadcaster communicated to Conmebol the termination after a negotiation to try to reduce the values.

Globo’s allegation was that the contract provided for a break in the event of a stoppage in the championship due to force majeure, which occurred with the coronavirus pandemic. The confederation understood, however, that the document could only be broken if it was to blame for stopping the tournament.