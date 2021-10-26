Connect SUS releases certificate for those who took different vaccines – MacMagazine

Earlier this year, the app Connect SUS started to generate the digital vaccination certificate against the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) — a document that proves how many doses and from which manufacturer the vaccine was administered.

More recently, with the endorsement of Ministry of Health for the interchangeability of vaccines (that is, the administration of doses from different manufacturers in the case of the two-dose regimen), many users began to face problems when issuing the certificate — despite being fully immunized.

Fortunately, however, the Federal Government application now allows the issuance of the certificate to those who took two doses of vaccines produced by different manufacturers, as disclosed by the Ministry of Health.

The certificate can only be issued by the citizen who has completed the primary vaccination schedule, that is, after receiving the second dose or single dose of the immunizing agent.

As we reported, Connect SUS uses the login system gov.br. So, if you don’t have a gov.br account yet, you can do it through the Connect SUS app or through the account’s official page. It is worth noting that registration is done by CPF.

via G1