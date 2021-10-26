COP26: Bolsonaro’s absence could weaken Brazil’s voice, says British ambassador

At a press conference this Monday (25th) to disclose information about the coverage of COP26 (26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), the United Kingdom ambassador to Brazil, Peter Wilson, said that the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro at the event “may weaken Brazil’s voice”.

The Brazilian delegation – about 100 people – will be the second largest sent by a nation, second only to the United States.

According to the ambassador, the United Kingdom also guarantees that if the president of Brazil decides to attend the conference, he will not be prevented from participating, even if he does not present proof of vaccination. However, so far, according to Peter Wilson, there is no confirmation of the presence of Bolsonaro at COP26.

“His absence could weaken the voice of Brazil, which is one of the most important countries for climate negotiations. Brazil has played a leading role in the environmental scenario for 29 years, since the Rio-92 Conference”, recalled the ambassador.

Scheduled to start on October 31, in Scotland, the event will try to bring together leaders from 196 countries to discuss progress in tackling global warming.

According to the British government, so far, 120 world leaders (including presidents, prime ministers and government representatives) have already confirmed their presence at COP26, which runs until 12 November. The conference is part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and has taken place every year since March 1994.

Not even vice president Hamilton Mourão confirmed his participation in the event, as the head of the Itamaraty mission in Glasgow, ambassador Paulino de Carvalho Neto, anticipated.

According to Neto, so far, the Brazilian delegation will comprise approximately 100 people, including three ministers: Environment, Joaquim Leite; Communications, Fábio Faria; and Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque; in addition to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

“In the second week of the meeting, the delegation will be headed by the Minister of Environment. In the first week, I will be at the head of the federal government delegation, in the actual negotiations. There will also be senators, deputies, authorities from other powers, as well as governors, mayors and state and municipal government officials. But the negotiating delegation is relatively small. Here at the Itamaraty, we will be 15 in total, including colleagues from our embassy in London,” said the Brazilian diplomat.

One of the most controversial points at COP 26 will be the regulation of carbon credit negotiations – which is part of article 6 of the Paris agreement.

This week, the United Nations will release the official list of expected officials.