Corinthians did not have Cassio as a starter in just three games in 2021; see retrospect

Sylvinho will have to make a rare change in Corinthians’ goal. Cassio took the third yellow card, this Sunday, against Internacional. Now, he serves a suspension against Chapecoense, on November 1st. This situation happened only three other times in the year 2021 – remember below.

For the first game with 100% of the fans at Neo Química Arena, the goalkeeper will not be in front of Alvinegro’s goal. Every other time this has happened this year, Cassio’s replacement was Matthew Donelli, 19-year reservation. The first opportunity came in March, for the second round of the São Paulo Championship.

At the time, a Derby, Timon’s main goalkeeper had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to comply with isolation. Vagner Mancini then promoted the Donelli’s debut for the club’s professional. Corinthians finished the game tied 2-2 with Palmeiras in the Neo Química Arena. The boy was important to hold the result, making a difficult defense.

Just four days later, against Ponte Preta, another opportunity for Donelli. The team from Campinas even opened the scoring 30 minutes into the first half, but Timão managed to turn it around with Mateus Vital and Jô. Despite having seen the net swing, the 19-year-old goalkeeper made a safe game.

In May, Corinthians experienced a tight streak of games in the Sul-Americana and Paulistão. As he was already classified in the state, Mancini gave rest to the holders and only listed the reserves. Thus, even sharing a position with Caique França and Guilherme Castellani, Donelli won his third title of the year.

At Neo Química Arena, Timão got the victory by 2-1. Novorizontino’s goal came from a penalty – committed by Bruno Méndez. In charge, Baggio dislocated Donelli and left everything the same on the scoreboard. The tie did not affect the team, which soon expanded with Mandaca. At the end of the game, the young goalkeeper made a good save after Robson’s header.

In the same month, Corinthians, already eliminated from the Sudamericana, made a break with Cassio and a time with Donelli against River Plate-PAR. The shirt 12 felt at halftime and was replaced. The team, led by Fernando Lázaro, won 4-0, with goals from Ramiro (twice), Mateus Vital and Jô.

After nearly six months of Cassio playing every game, this will be the first time that Sylvinho will have to change, necessarily, the team’s goalkeeper. As options, the coach has, in addition to Donelli, Caique França, Guilherme Castellani and Carlos Miguel.

See more at: Matheus Donelli and Cssio.