Corinthians knows dates and times for Brazilian matches up to round 34 of the tournament

Corinthians knows dates and times for the next six games that will be played in the Brazilian Championship. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) dismembered the 31st to 34th rounds of the competition this Tuesday, a period that includes duels with Atlético-MG, Flamengo and the derby against Santos.

Timão faces the mineiros and the cariocas both times away from home on two different Wednesdays, separated by a week. Against Santos, on November 21, the fans will return to the Neo Química Arena on a Sunday, at 4 pm.

In addition to the definition, the club has a new schedule for the game against Fortaleza, on November 6th, at Neo Química Arena. First scheduled for 9 pm (GMT), the clash was brought forward to 5 pm on the same day at the request of Grupo Globo (Premiere), according to the CBF website.

The duel will be Timão’s second with 100% of the public released in Itaquera, five days after Fiel’s full return. The first such clash will be against Chapecoense, on Monday, November 1st, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Due to the current situation of the team in the Brazilian Championship table, it is likely that the clash will be decisive in the possibility of Timão seeking the G4 of the competition, currently occupied precisely by Fortaleza, seven points ahead of the club from Parque São Jorge.

With 41 points, Corinthians is in seventh place in the tournament, today theoretically outside the classification zone for the Libertadores da América. With the definition of national and international cups, however, it is likely that this group of classifieds will reach the top nine of the tournament.

Check out the next Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition Nov 01,

Mon, 9.30 pm Corinthians x Chapecoense brazilian 06 Nov,

sat, 5:00 pm Corinthians x Fortaleza brazilian Nov 10,

Wed 19:00 Atlético-MG x Corinthians brazilian 13 Nov,

sat, 9 pm Corinthians x Cuiabá brazilian 17 Nov,

Wed 9.30 pm Flamengo x Corinthians brazilian 21 Nov,

sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Santos brazilian

