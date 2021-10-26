Corinthians organizes protests against policing of Beira-Rio and explains confrontation

For the first time in over a year, Corinthians fans were able to attend the stadium for an away game. In Beira-Rio, the organized companies guaranteed approximately 300 tickets to watch the game. A confusion between fans of both teams, however, marked the day. The Fiel Macabra, then, went public this Monday to express discontent with the neglect of the local police – see note below.

According to the post, made on the fans’ social networks, constant contact was made throughout the week with the competent bodies to ensure the smooth running of the event. However, the report shows strong dissatisfaction with the poorly performed escort and the riot caused. Members of several of the club’s organizations were present in the caravan.

Fiel Macabra ends the note by noting that they paid for the tickets and complied with all the necessary protocols, but still suffered with disrespect.

The game ended tied 2-2 at Beira-Rio and the duel was valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians’ next game as a visitor is on November 10, in Belo Horizonte, against Atlético-MG.

Read Fiel Macabra’s official note in full

We came through this to express all our discontent with the events that took place last Sunday at the stadium in Beira Rio.

We from Fiel Macabra, and the other Corinthians fans, spent the entire week in constant contact with the competent bodies to ensure the smooth running of the event. However, due to the unpreparedness of the local police, it was not possible to avoid the confrontation.

The Military Brigade (Military Police) not only made a big mistake in our escort, but also passed Corinthians fans in the middle of Internacional fans. This fact caused a great tumult, where the Corinthians fans were forced to defend themselves.

We emphasize that we paid our tickets, followed all protocols, but still we were disrespected and had our lives put at risk.

WHATEVER!

