Corinthians wins Foz Cataratas and opens an advantage in the last 16 of the National Futsal League

On Monday night, Corinthians returned to play for the National Futsal League. In a match played at the Ginásio Wlamir Marques, Timão beat Foz Cataratas by 4-2 and opened up an advantage in the round of 16 of the national competition. Corinthians goals were scored by Léo Costa (against), Lé, Deives and Jhol, while Léo Costa and Kauê scored for the visitors.

With the victory, André Bié’s team now plays for a draw on the return, in Paraná. In case of defeat, Timão will need to win in overtime, as Foz Cataratas have the advantage of the equal score for having done a better campaign in the group stage. It is worth noting that there is no goal difference in the playoff.

This Monday’s game marked the return of Fiel to Parque São Jorge after almost two years. Among the fans was Vic Albuquerque, the highlight of the Corinthians women’s team. She talked about the match to My Timon.

Now it’s back! Next Monday, Corinthians plays the second round of 16 game in Paraná. At 6 pm, the ball rolls at Caldeirão Azul, in Paraná.

lineup

André Bié did not have João Victor, suspended, as well as Henrique and Jackson, injured, for the game this Monday. Therefore, Corinthians started the game with the following formation: Jhol, Lé, Leandro Caires, Tatinho and Deives. The coach also had Alves, Rafa, Eder Lima, Guilhermão, Neguinho, Marcelo and Fernandinho on the bench.

The game

First time

As every knock-out game requires, the match was very disputed in the first stage, but who started better was the visiting team. In the opening minutes, the Paraná team seemed more connected and scared Corinthians on some occasions.

Right in the opening minute, William took a corner kick and the ball hit the bar after deflecting Tatinho. Shortly thereafter, Pedro hit hard and forced Jhol to make a great save. In the next move, the Corinthians goalkeeper made another good save.

Despite the initial pressure from Foz, Corinthians was the one who opened the scoring. After Eder Lima’s high scoring, Léo Costa tried to get rid of the ball and ended up kicking against his own goal and scored a bizarre goal against.

The advantage was short-lived, however. Neguinho backed the ball to Jhol, but it was the archer’s second touch before the ball passed midcourt. Therefore, the infraction was marked. In the foul, Léo Costa received it, hit hard and had a deflection by Deives to tie the game.

After the score was evened out, the game was even more disputed. The two teams started to play offensively and with a lot of grip. Corinthians returned to bother after receiving a series of corners. In them, Tatinho and Lé kicked from outside the area, but did not pose any danger to the goalkeeper of the opposing team.

As usual, Corinthians took advantage of counterattacks to create dangerous plays. In one of them, Deives received a good pass from Tatinho and lost his chance to break the tie.

In the final minutes, the match started to get more locked. Both teams committed the five allowed fouls and the game did not go 1-1 in the first half.

Second time

The second stage started with Foz being more connected to the game. In the first minute, the opposing team pressured Corinthians and even hit the post, but Timão opened the scoring.

Guilhermão received and pivoted, Deives made an individual move, cut two and the ball was left for Lé to complete for the goal.

After the goal, Timão continued in the attacking field, pressing and creating good chances. Two of them went with Tatinho. Shirt 2 had a strong foul in the first and then took advantage of a gap on the right side, but on both occasions he stopped at goalkeeper Peixe. Soon after, Deives took advantage of the area, but the archer made safe defense.

After a good moment for Corinthians, Jhol made a great save again, but that was it. Foz Cataratas felt the goal conceded and André Bié’s team continued to create chances to increase the score.

With pressure on high, Timão didn’t score strong and the opposing team couldn’t get out of their own defensive side. Therefore, Corinthians created good chances. In one of them, Eder Lima hit hard and the ball exploded on the crossbar. Soon after, the shirt 5 rolled and Marcelo submitted out of goal.

Throughout the second half, Corinthians took advantage of the pivot game and used a lot of Guilhermão, Deives and Eder Lima. Foz Cataratas defenders struggled to stop Timão’s forwards.

After another good pivot play by Guilhermão, Tatinho had another chance. The shirt 2 hit crossed and forced Peixe to make a good defense.

Foz Cataratas only bothered again after 13 minutes, when a mistake by Guilhermão generated a counterattack and ended up in a submission by Willian, but Deives arrived in time and deflected the ball to corner. In charge, Pedro hit in a dangerous way.

Soon after taking the scare, Corinthians scored the third. Lé made a good move, played for Deives and the 10 shirt hit the first time, with no chances for Peixão, and increased the score.

After scoring the third, Corinthians began to control the game even more. With Faithful present and singing loudly, Foz Cataratas created little and started using the goalkeeper in the final minutes.

After an error in the Foz attack, Timão scored the fourth. Jhol made the save and hit, from his own area, to score the fourth goal. In the next move, however, the opposing team scored their second goal, with Kauê.

After the second goal, Foz Cataratas even tried to pressure Corinthians, but did not create chances to score the third. Thus, the match ended with a Corinthians victory by 4-2. The return game takes place in Paraná, next Monday.

