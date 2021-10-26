Cosan shares are traded at an ‘unjustified’ 20% discount, says BTG

The action of cosan (CSAN3) reserves an attractive entry point for investors, according to analysts from BTG Pactual (BPAC11), who see an “unjustified” discount of 20% on paper. They reiterated their recommendation to buy the share, with a target price of R$39 in 12 months.

According to the bank’s analysis, Cosan may rise more than 91% in one year on the stock market, with 5.7% of the profitability estimated in dividends to be paid by the group – which is a shareholder of the subsidiaries course (RAIL3), root (ROOT4) and Compass (PASS3).

Last Friday (22), Compass won during an auction without competition the 51% participation of the government of Rio Grande do Sul in Sulgás, for the minimum bid of R$ 927.79 million.

For analysts Thiago Duarte, Pedro Soares and Henrique Brustolin, who signed the report, the purchase made by the Cosan subsidiary is “highly strategic”, as was the case with the agreement with the Petrobras (PETR4) for the acquisition of Gaspetro for R$ 2.03 billion.

“With the purchase of Sulgás in Rio Grande do Sul, Compass becomes responsible for 67% of natural gas distribution in Brazil”, comment the analysts.

even more optimistic

O Bank of America (BofA) is even more optimistic about Cosan’s case, given the deal closed between the subsidiary Compass and the southern Brazilian company Sulgás

“The acquisition of Sulgás by Compass may increase by 9% the total volume of gas sold by With gas (CGA3) in relation to the value of 2020″, comments the foreign bank.

Comgas is also part of Cosan’s universe and accounts for more than a quarter of the natural gas consumed in Brazil.

BofA recommends the purchase of Cosan, with a target price of R$43 in 12 months.