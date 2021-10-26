Court injunction determines the return of in-person classes at Pedro II and other federal educational institutions

RIO – Federal judge Marcelo Pereira da Silva determined, on the evening of Monday, the 25th, that federal educational institutions in Rio that have their activities at a standstill or have only remote teaching resume, in two weeks, in-person classes. The decision is based on an appeal by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) against a decision by judge Carmen Silvia Lima de Arruda, of the 15th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, who had denied, earlier this month, the return of students to classrooms .

The decision affects the following units: Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ), Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UniRio), Federal Center for Technological Education Celso Suckow da Fonseca ( Cefet), Colégio Pedro II; National Institute of Education for the Deaf (Ines) and Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Rio de Janeiro (IFRJ).

Protest: Parents and students of Pedro II protest for the return to classroom classes at the Center of Rio

In the decision, the judge recognizes that the situation is not simple. “This is, in fact, a complex issue and, despite the attempts to reach an agreement mentioned by the Federal Public Ministry, it has not yet been resolved satisfactorily, considering, on the one hand, the obvious damages caused by the absence of in-person classes, for a period of such a prolonged time, it brings to the students; and, on the other hand, the potential dangers to life and health caused by the spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 planetary pandemic”.

The magistrate also cites the “extreme difficulty that students from poorer families have encountered, throughout all this time, to access distance classes — which causes extremely high levels of school dropouts”.

Flexibilization: Paes foresees the release of masks in closed places until November 15th in Rio

Marcelo Pereira da Silva imposes two conditions for a return to face-to-face classes in two weeks: “maintenance or improvement of the current indicators of the pandemic in the municipality of Rio, according to technical, epidemiological and scientific criteria determined by the state and municipal health secretariats; and implementation, by the teaching units, of specific sanitary protocols, aimed at protecting students and staff/teachers, in line with the best technical and scientific criteria in force in the city”.

If the determinations are not complied with within the stipulated period, the judge affirms that the institutions’ leaders may be held liable in the “civil, administrative and/or criminal sphere”.

Stayed for next year: Return of Colégio Pedro II only in 2022 is cause for anguish for parents and students

A report by GLOBO last Sunday showed the anguish of the parents of Pedro II students, who marked the return to in-person classes only for March 2022. The 13,000 students at the institution are being forced to attend two school years in 2021 remotely, with just 40 minutes of live tutoring on the online system per day..