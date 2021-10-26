Covid-19 cases on the rise again across Europe | World

At covid infections-19 are increasing once again across the Europe , with governments across the region trying to speed up vaccine boosting campaigns to contain the spread of the virus and evaluating the reintroduction of some restrictive measures.

Cases throughout the European Union (EU) rose to an average of 19.21 per 100,000 individuals on October 23, a significant increase of 2.7 points compared to the end of June, according to data collected by the newspaper “Financial Times”.

At France, the average of cases reached 7.8 per 100,000 inhabitants yesterday, after reaching 6.2 cases per 100,000 people in August. The possibility of new outbreaks appearing in winter prompted the government to ask for an extension of the state of emergency, which allows for the requirement of vaccine certificates, for example, until mid-2022.

Infections are also increasing in the Italy, according to the survey made by the British newspaper. The average number of infections per 100,000 people reached 5.28 in October, against a low of 1.07 at the end of June.

Also as a way to contain new outbreaks, Italy is demanding health certificates from all workers in the country, a move that has sparked recent protests against Mario Draghi’s government.

The situation seems to be more serious in the United Kingdom, where the average of cases reached 69.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, after reaching 3.01 in May. For now, Boris Johnson’s government is trying to avoid new restrictions and wants to speed up the booster vaccine campaign, although the extra doses are only available for risk groups and people over 50 years of age.