Covid-19: Rio doesn’t beat 65% of the population fully vaccinated, and flexibility on the use of masks is for Tuesday

RIO — The decree that will make the use of masks in open places in Rio more flexible should be published this Tuesday (26). According to data from the Rio Covid-19 Panel, controlled by the Municipal Health Department, the state capital ended this second (25) with 64.9% of people fully vaccinated, which still does not reach the level of 65% necessary for the use of face shield outdoors becomes optional.

In addition, the state law requiring the use of protective equipment in these spaces remains in effect. The State Department of Health awaits the processing of a bill in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) that makes the use of masks more flexible to announce the measures. The project is on the agenda of the house to be discussed tomorrow. It may be that the protection requirement will be overturned.

The Secretary of Health of Rio, Daniel Soranz, considers it ideal that the municipal decree be published on the same day that the State approves the measure that gives municipalities that have already reached 65% of full immunization the autonomy to publish decrees making the use of masks in open places.

— We want to be very faithful to the technical indicators and the decree will be published when the target of 65% of people vaccinated with two doses or with a single dose is reached. It would be good for these measures, state and municipal, to marry, for us to be in tune so as not to create confusion – he said.

Earlier in the day, the immunization rate was already at 64.4%. Vaccination this Monday, however, went slowly. Soranz said approximately 230,000 people are late on their second dose.

The decree, which should be published tomorrow, also provides for the release of the functioning of nightclubs and nightclubs with 50% of the public capacity. Proof of vaccination is still required for theaters, cinemas and tourist attractions in the city.