Covid-19’s physical and mental impacts can last a year and affect jobs

Patients with Post-Covid syndrome (also known as “Long Covid”) may have symptoms for at least 12 months after the initial Covid-19 infection, significantly and negatively impacting their cognition, work ability, participation in physical activities, interaction with other people, and their quality of life, according to a study by the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in the United States.

The study, published in this Monday (25) issue of the American Journal of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, is one of the first to measure the real harm and impact of long Covid on patients, and details the factors that can exacerbate their symptoms.

The aim of the study is to help guide policymakers and national and international health agencies in developing strategies and policies to support these patients during their long recovery, according to the researchers.

Second public health emergency

For senior study author David Putrino, PhD, director of Rehabilitation and Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System, post-Covid syndrome emerges as “a second long-term public health emergency.”

Therefore, he said, it is imperative to understand the weight of this new condition and develop targeted interventions to help patients participate in daily activities, as well as policies that help them with their disability and professional situation.

“This study is a disturbing reminder of how severely debilitating symptoms of long Covid are, the toll they take on health and well-being, and the fact that, without active treatment, these symptoms seem to persist indefinitely,” he added.

The research team conducted a retrospective observational study of 156 patients treated at Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-Covid Care between March 2020 and March 2021. The patients had already become infected with Covid-19 and had not yet been vaccinated at the time of study.

Patients completed survey questionnaires on persistent symptoms and triggers of symptom exacerbation an average of 351 days from the first day of infection – patients received the survey after booking their first appointment and timed it after submission.

Detailed questions were asked about fatigue, shortness of breath, ability to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity, cognitive function, health-related quality of life, anxiety, depression, disability, and their pre- and post-Covid-19 employment status.

recurrent symptoms

The most common symptoms reported were fatigue (82% of patients), followed by brain fog (67%), headache (60%), sleep disturbance (59%) and dizziness (54%).

The researchers performed a more detailed assessment of the severity of self-reported cognitive impairment and found that more than 60% of patients with long Covid had some level of cognitive impairment (mild, moderate, or severe), with symptoms including decreased short-term memory, difficulty in functioning. remember names and issues with decision making and daily planning.

In total, 135 patients answered questions about their employment before and after taking Covid-19, and the number of patients with full-time work (102) dropped to 55.

The study also looked at factors that patients said they felt worse after infection with Covid-19. The biggest trigger was physical exertion (reported by 86% of patients), followed by stress (69%), dehydration (49%) and climate change (37%).

According to Putrino, the survey results show that long-term Covid “is a problem that is not disappearing” and that, according to him, they will require aggressive public policies to support and protect those infected by Covid in the long term.

“Future research should focus on more detailed monitoring of long Covid symptoms – better understanding how and why they are happening will be crucial in developing targeted treatments,” Putrino said.