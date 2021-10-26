Covid is back to worrying Europeans, and governments are already resuming restrictions

Russian healthcare professional prepares to apply vaccine against Covid-19. (Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP)



BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (FOLHAPRESS) – It was not enough to be the continent that vaccinated its population faster: this month, Europe became the only region in the world where cases of Covid are on the rise. The pandemic has returned to the headlines and political debate, and restrictions have already begun to be re-enforced.

There were 1.3 million new cases registered in the week to the 19th, a 7% increase from the previous week and the third jump in a row. It’s not that immunization has failed: the vaccine’s effectiveness is not in preventing transmission, but in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

Europe, however, is also the continent that is seeing more people die from Covid every week, and it’s not easy to explain why, especially when the European average masks disparities. The pandemic is gaining volume in 35 of the 61 countries and territories monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO), which means that it is not in the other 26.

The extent of immunization also varies, which does not necessarily imply greater control of deaths. 86% of Belgians are fully vaccinated, but only 16% of Ukrainians, two populations in which the death rate has been growing for four weeks in a row, although it is relatively low (less than 90/1 million inhabitants).

“We are clearly in a fourth wave,” declared Belgium’s health minister Frank Vandenbroucke, for whom the “great rise in infections must be followed by a rise in hospital admissions.”

In Ukraine, the number of new cases and deaths has reached a record since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It is still a sign that the country managed to hold back when much of the world was collapsing, but it shows that now the tide seems to have changed. And here’s the second reason why it’s misleading to look at Europe as if it were a uniform territory: in each of its 40-plus countries, pandemic control rules — and population adherence to them — change a lot.

Ukraine, for example, made proof of vaccination mandatory to attend various places, but the effect was dubious: it also increased the purchase of false certificates, to the point of justifying an emergency meeting called by the presidency. Workers at 15 hospitals are investigated by the police.

“There are only two paths: vaccination or confinement,” said President Volodimir Zelenski. But in practice, the pandemic on the continent is showing that one path does not exclude the other. The Belgian minister urged the government to re-adopt the requirement for face masks in public spaces and to make working at home mandatory in all regions of the country.

If Belgium follows the advice, it won’t be the first. Latvia, which has already vaccinated 56% of the population, reimposed measures last week to try to stop the rise in both contagion and deaths. A few days later, Russia also closed its offices to contain a spike in deaths: in a week, 6,897 succumbed to Covid, 1 in 4 dead on the continent.

“Our health care system is in danger,” said Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins, drawing a line of similar statements not always issued by government officials. NHS (Public Health System) Confederation, Matthew Taylor.

“We are at the limit. It will take an incredible amount of luck not to find ourselves in the middle of a deep crisis for the next three months,” he said, calling for new restrictions.

The number of new cases in the UK is indeed high and on the rise. But the most recent data on daily admissions and hospital occupation does not reflect a crisis, and deaths have not accelerated either, which, according to the British government, supports the decision not to enact new restrictions.

For now, this is also the opinion of the WHO: “The case of the United Kingdom is particularly instructive of how vaccines decouple the contagion curve from that of serious illnesses and deaths”, said on Thursday (20) the deputy director of the organization, Michael Ryan.

He says an increase in infections is expected during the northern hemisphere winter, because people spend more time in poorly ventilated environments. If vaccination is what matters, according to Ryan, rich nations need to give up doses to the poorest, to increase protection across the globe.

But even countries with high vaccination rates must have contingency plans, not least because flu outbreaks can surprise. “The percentage of those immunized is not the most important thing; the crucial thing is that the elderly and the sick get all the doses.”

In the case of the United Kingdom, there is also a risk that, precisely because it started its vaccination campaign earlier, the country is reaching a moment when the protection of immunizers began to decline, said former government adviser Neil Ferguson , from Imperial College London. This indicates the need for new booster doses, according to him.

Sticking the needle in the arms of the population has not been an easy task in some European countries. In Slovakia, hospitals have already started to cancel surgeries because they are filling up with Covid patients, three-quarters of whom have not had the vaccine. In the autonomous region of Zilina, attacks by “antivaxxers” so disrupted the vaccination that the government had to suspend disclosure of the routes of the mobile team.

In Italy, where it is only possible to work with an immunity certificate, the demand for workers at health posts has increased, according to the government. The Italian goal is to reach the end of this month with 90% of the population immunized: last week, it was around 80%. The fact that the tests are no longer free for the unvaccinated contributed to the increase in demand.

Among the Italians who have now given in to the injections are workers who aren’t anti-vaxers but didn’t feel safe about the anti-Covid doses. “I was afraid of side effects, and there were all these protests. But I have to work and I don’t want to keep spending money on tests,” a 59-year-old supermarket attendant told the British Guardian newspaper.

In neighboring Austria, the government announced Friday night that it intends to follow the same path and impose restrictions on the unvaccinated. “We are about to fall into an unvaccinated pandemic,” said Prime Minister Alexander Schallenberg. A stay-at-home order will be issued if Covid patients occupy a third of the country’s ICU beds. Occupancy on Friday was 25%.

The most serious case in the entire European continent is that of Romania, which registered 226 deaths per 1 million inhabitants in the two weeks ended on Thursday (21), the highest rate among Europeans. With contagion on the rise for four weeks, the situation it was called “alarming” by President Klaus Iohannis, who waved at renewed confinement and said the fourth wave of coronaviruses could lead to national drama.